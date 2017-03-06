South Nashville Rollover leaves one injured - WSMV Channel 4

South Nashville Rollover leaves one injured

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

An accident in South Nashville early Monday morning has left one injured.

The crash happened just after 3 a.m. on 2220 Bakertown Road.

Police say the driver of a SUV left the roadway, hitting a power pole and knocking it over.

The driver climbed out the vehicle and was transported with minor injuries.

The reason for the crash is unknown.

