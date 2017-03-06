South Nashville Rollover leaves one injured

An accident in South Nashville early Monday morning has left one injured.

The crash happened just after 3 a.m. on 2220 Bakertown Road.

Police say the driver of a SUV left the roadway, hitting a power pole and knocking it over.

The driver climbed out the vehicle and was transported with minor injuries.

The reason for the crash is unknown.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved