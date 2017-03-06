Predators host Nash-Vegas fundraiser for charity - WSMV Channel 4

Predators host Nash-Vegas fundraiser for charity

The Predators casino night fundraiser was held Sunday night at Bridgestone Arena.

Fans were invited to play casino games with a full house of players and coaches during their Nash-Vegas event.

All proceeds from this event went to charity.

The money will help benefit nonprofits in Middle Tennessee.

