Man shot while walking down street in Hermitage

Police are working to identify the suspect who shot a man walking down the street in Hermitage Sunday afternoon.

According to Metro Police, a black sedan stopped by a group that was walking down the 3900 block of Bonnaford Drive in Hermitage around 3:30 p.m.

A suspect exited the vehicle wearing a ski mask and began shooting at the group.

One person was shot in the leg. He was transported to Skyline Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The victim is not cooperating with police.

The rest of his group ran away from the scene. They have not contacted police.

