Open Table planning "micro home" village to help homeless

The plan is to build 20 “micro homes" on the property of Glencliff United Methodist Church. These homes are meant for those who are at the highest risk of death, if they remain homeless.

More than 23,000 people in Music City experience homelessness each year.

Now, an organization that helps the homeless is announcing a new plan to help these men and women transition from the streets to more permanent housing.

It's called the Village at Glencliff.

Open Table is leasing the property from the church.

Ingrid McIntyre is the executive director of Open Table Nashville. McIntyre says phase one of the Village at Glencliff would place ten micro homes on the property. The homes average about 220 square feet, with varying designs. Each home has a kitchen and a bathroom.

“They'll be on slabs, they're permanent. They'll all have running water and electricity,” McIntyre explains. “The buildings are permanent, (but) the residents will be bridging from the streets to permanent housing.”

Right now, the Nashville Planning Commission says the property is not zoned for this plan. And that a plan has not been submitted for approval.

A news conference is scheduled for tomorrow afternoon at 12:30.

Nashville's Vice Mayor, David Briley and representatives from Mayor Megan Barry’s office will be there.

This is a story we will continue to follow.

