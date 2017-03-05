Student arrested for making threat to Wilson Central High School - WSMV Channel 4

Student arrested for making threat to Wilson Central High School

LEBANON, TN

A 14-year-old has been arrested after making a violent threat toward Wilson Central High School.

According to Wilson County Schools, a student made a threat on Snapchat earlier Sunday against Wilson Central High School.

A fellow student took a screenshot of the threat and reported it to their parents, who then notified police.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Department identified the student and then made the arrest.

In a statement on Facebook, Wilson County Schools said they have thoroughly investigated the threat and dealt with it.

While they don’t believe in the threat’s credibility, they are taking the matter seriously and say they will “take whatever steps are necessary” to ensure the students’ safety.

