Vigil held in Loretto for slain nurse

Tonight, people gathered in the heart of Loretto, the hometown of Tiffany Ferguson, to remember the 23-year-old as a daughter, a sister, an aunt and a friend.

Ferguson was stabbed to death in her Nashville condo on Tuesday. A candlelight vigil took place Sunday evening at Weathers Mini-Park in Loretto.

Across Loretto, you could see teal ribbons as part of “Teal for Tiffany.” Ferguson was killed just shy of her one year anniversary at St. Thomas West Hospital.

Right now, police continue to search for the suspect.

No arrests have been made, but police say they're following up on leads. They've also collected DNA evidence from the scene.

