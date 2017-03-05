THP working fatal crash on I-24 in Murfreesboro - WSMV Channel 4

THP working fatal crash on I-24 in Murfreesboro

Traffic camera footage of the scene. (Source: Tennessee Department of Transportation) Traffic camera footage of the scene. (Source: Tennessee Department of Transportation)
A traffic map of the accident scene. (Source: TDOT) A traffic map of the accident scene. (Source: TDOT)
MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 24 that shut down eastbound traffic Sunday night.

The crash was reported just before 7:30 p.m. at mile marker 80.

Eastbound traffic is currently blocked with the roadway closed. The westbound roadway is still open, but the Tennessee Department of Transportation says to expect delays.

The scene is expected to be clear by midnight.

We will update this story with new information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

