THP working fatal crash on I-24 in Murfreesboro

Traffic camera footage of the scene. (Source: Tennessee Department of Transportation)

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 24 that shut down eastbound traffic Sunday night.

The crash was reported just before 7:30 p.m. at mile marker 80.

Eastbound traffic is currently blocked with the roadway closed. The westbound roadway is still open, but the Tennessee Department of Transportation says to expect delays.

The scene is expected to be clear by midnight.

I 24 EB at the 80 in Rutherford Co. is closed while we investigate a fatal incident. Seek alt route! Expect delays! @TNHighwayPatrol — THPNashville (@THPNashville) March 6, 2017

We will update this story with new information as it becomes available.

