THP working fatal crash on I-24 in Murfreesboro

The organizer of the planned Nashville Bike Week festival was arrested Monday in Bowling Green, KY.More >>
Dan Cage is the only four-year Vanderbilt basketball player who made it to the Sweet 16 twice. Anna Cage is a manager of regional radio and streaming for Warner Music Nashville.More >>
A judge in Clarksville has denied to extend the injunction keeping a 7-month-old baby on life support.More >>
President Donald Trump has signed legislation naming Nashville's new federal courthouse after former Sen. Fred Thompson, the late actor who appeared in the TV series "Law & Order" and at least 20 movies.More >>
Metro police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old girl inside an apartment just south of downtown Nashville on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Skylee Morgan has been found safe, according to the TBI.More >>
Channel 4's Chris Harris was talking about hockey highlights after Monday night's Game 4, but chances are nobody watching was listening.More >>
Renters in Nashville know finding a home and keeping it isn't easy. Some renters are being priced out, and it's hitting lower income residents hard.More >>
Regardless of what happens in Pittsburgh on Thursday, the Stanley Cup is going to be inside Bridgestone Arena on Sunday night for Game 6.More >>
A judge in Clarksville has denied to extend the injunction keeping a 7-month-old baby on life support.More >>
An elder of the Followers of Christ Church contacted the Clackamas County Medical Examiner's Office after the death of a newborn girl in March, but deputies said nobody called 911.More >>
The city manager in Augusta, Maine, says the municipal office building had to be sprayed for bedbugs after a man threw a cup of the pests onto an office counter and about 100 of them scattered off.More >>
MAn Alabama toddler who fought against the odds and melted hearts worldwide, died at just 2 years old, his family confirmed.More >>
Metro police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old girl inside an apartment just south of downtown Nashville on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Channel 4's Chris Harris was talking about hockey highlights after Monday night's Game 4, but chances are nobody watching was listening.More >>
Soon, Apple will introduce a new iPhone feature that will do away with that annoying -- and dangerous -- urge to look at a text message while you're driving.More >>
It all started simply enough: A 31-year-old man went to get a tattoo on his right leg. Beneath an illustration of a cross and hands in prayer, the words "Jesus is my life" were written in cursive.More >>
A Nebraska family said they are outraged after their 8-year-old daughter was disqualified from a soccer tournament.More >>
