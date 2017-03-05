28th Annual Lawn and Garden Show blooms in Nashville - WSMV Channel 4

28th Annual Lawn and Garden Show blooms in Nashville

Attendees explore the Nashville Lawn and Garden Show. (WSMV) Attendees explore the Nashville Lawn and Garden Show. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The 28th Annual Nashville Lawn and Garden Show wrapped up its final day Sunday at the fairgrounds.

There were gardening experts on hand to help with your spring planting, as well as thousands of beautiful blooms to check out.

Sunday’s spring-like weather was a great backdrop for the last day of the event to help inspire ideas and to help you envision what you want your lawn and garden to look like come spring.

