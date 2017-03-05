Computer lab opens to teach students safe internet practices

Students try out the brand new computer lab at Westwood Baptist Church. (WSMV)

A brand new computer lab opened at the Westwood Baptist Church University Center Sunday.

It’s part of an effort by the Urban League of Middle Tennessee to help students learn safe practices while on the internet.

Along with the lab, Comcast announced a $70,000 donation for digital literacy programs in Middle Tennessee. That donation will focus on opening even more computer labs across the Mid-State.

Adult learning classes will also be available.

