Man faces second round of animal cruelty charges

A man who was recently charged with animal cruelty in Stewart County is now facing similar charges in Houston County.

According to Lt. Tim Stavely with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Clifford McGown turned himself in on March 1 on 15 counts of cruelty to animals.

Police were tipped off to the situation in Stewart County where McGown and Tennessee Wildlife Resources officer Kenneth Smith had not been feeding cattle on their property. Investigators there found 11 dead cows.

Officers in Houston County went to check on McGown’s cattle in their county and found them in what appeared to be in poor health. They contacted state officials, who then determined the cattle were being neglected.

When Houston County officials returned to the property, they found 15 deceased cattle in different stages of decomposition.

Since McGown’s arrest, the Farm Animal Care Coalition of Tennessee has been helping the sheriff’s office check in on the cattle. They are working to arrange better quality hay to be delivered to the farm.

