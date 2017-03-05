Crews battle brush fires in Wilson County - WSMV Channel 4

Crews battle brush fires in Wilson County

The aftermath of a 2-acre brush fire on Old Lebanon Dirt Road. (Source: Mt. Juliet Police Department) The aftermath of a 2-acre brush fire on Old Lebanon Dirt Road. (Source: Mt. Juliet Police Department)
The Wilson County Emergency Management Agency worked to extinguish two large brush fires Sunday.

The Mt. Juliet Fire Department and Wilson County Emergency Management Agency extinguished a large brush and shed fire that ignited Sunday afternoon.

Crews were called to the scene just before 2 p.m. Sunday on Old Lebanon Dirt Road near Nighthawk Lane.

Officials announced that the fire was extinguished around 3:30 p.m.

According to Lt. Tyler Chandler with the Mt. Juliet Police Department, about 2 acres were burned. The fire started from a person burning limbs and brush.

Earlier Sunday around 12:40 p.m., Wilson County EMA worked an out-of-control woods fire on West Saulsbury Road. They were able to get the fire under control around 2 p.m.

Wilson County EMA said in a statement Sunday that they advised no burning be done Sunday due to low relative humidity.

Wilson County EMA said Saturday that they responded to six different out-of-control brush fires, all aggravated by low relative humidity.

