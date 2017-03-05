Dickson player wins $30,000 in Tennessee Lottery - WSMV Channel 4

Dickson player wins $30,000 in Tennessee Lottery

Posted: Updated:
DICKSON, TN (WSMV) -

It must be getting close to St. Patrick’s Day, because someone in Dickson is feeling very lucky.

The Tennessee Lottery said Sunday that a player in Dickson has won $30,000.

The player won through an all-cash jackpot game called Hot Lotto.

No information about the winner will be available until the prize is claimed.

