Strain of flu deadly to poultry detected in Tennessee

A strain of bird flu has been detected in Tennessee after sickening a commercial chicken breeder flock in Lincoln County.

According to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) is known to be deadly for domesticated chickens and turkeys.

Friday, a commercial chicken facility in Lincoln County alerted the Department of Agriculture to an increase in chicken deaths. Testing at state and federal laboratories confirmed the presence of the strain.

The facility is now under quarantine, as are approximately 30 other poultry farms within a 10-kilometer radius (about 6.2 miles). Officials are working to stop the spread in the affected flock while monitoring the other flocks in the quarantined area.

This flu does not pose a risk to food. None of the animals affected entered the food chain, and the risk of human infection with bird flu during an outbreak like this is very low.

The last case of HPAI detection was in Indiana in January 2016.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture will hold a press conference Monday to address concerns.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.