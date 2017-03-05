Clouds and rain return in Sunday's forecast - WSMV Channel 4

Clouds and rain return in Sunday's forecast

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Clouds and showers return to the Mid-State Sunday. 

It will still be mild, with temperatures in the 60s. 

The highest rain chance will be over western Middle Tennessee, but even Nashville and the I-65 corridor should get wet before day's end. 

Showers will linger into Monday before heavy thunderstorms arrive Tuesday. 

Read more on our upcoming weather in this morning's latest 4WARN Weather Blog.

