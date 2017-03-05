One severely injured after Sunday morning crash

An accident that happened early Sunday morning has left one severely injured.

The accident happened just after 4:30 a.m. on Bell Road and Harbor Lights Drive.

A passenger truck towing a utility trailer ran off the road and stuck a tree.

According to police, the driver was transported to Vanderbilt Hospital with possible life threatening injuries.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle during the time of the crash.

The reason for the accident is unknown at the time.

