'Face Off' artists showcase special effects makeup in Nashville

If you’ve ever wanted to learn how to transform a person into a fantastical creature, Saturday was your chance to see talented makeup artists applying their craft.

Artists from the reality competition series “Face Off” showcased their talents through “The Art of Special Effects Makeup” at the James K. Polk Theater in Nashville Saturday afternoon.

The event saw artists creating characters in front of the audience while showing them a thing or two about materials and techniques.

The show was sponsored by Nashville Education Community and Arts Television and TPAC InsideOut.

“We had a bunch of kids in the audience and parents as well looking to bridge the gap from a hobby to a skill set, from a passion to a profession. So we’re here to bridge that gap through NECAT to engage the community,” said Rick Prince, an artist from the fifth season of “Face Off” and the event’s emcee.

Artists Chloe Sens, Tate Steinsiek and Rashaad Santiago joined Prince for the demonstration.

The artists ended Saturday’s event with a Q&A.

