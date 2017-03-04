Domestic dispute shuts down Sumner County highway

A fight between a man and a woman led to a crash that shut down a highway near Gallatin Saturday night.

According to Sumner County Sheriff Sonny Weatherford, the woman was driving down State Route 109 in Sumner County just after 7:15 p.m. when she and the male passenger got into an altercation.

The man grabbed the steering wheel, and the car ran into the guard rail.

The pair then exited the car and continued arguing.

According to witnesses, he then hit her in the face. The woman then stabbed him twice with a pocket knife.

Witnesses stepped in and broke up the fight, holding down the man. The woman waited for police to show up.

The man was LifeFlighted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with a serious injury.

The incident shut down State Route 109 until around 9:30 p.m.

At this time, police say the woman is not being charged.

The roadway is now clear.

