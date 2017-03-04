Domestic dispute shuts down Sumner County highway

A judge in Clarksville has denied to extend the injunction keeping a 7-month-old baby on life support.More >>
A judge in Clarksville has denied to extend the injunction keeping a 7-month-old baby on life support.More >>
Crowds began gathering Monday afternoon ahead of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.More >>
Crowds began gathering Monday afternoon ahead of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.More >>
One person was killed in a shooting near the Tony Sudekum Apartments Monday evening.More >>
One person was killed in a shooting near the Tony Sudekum Apartments Monday evening.More >>
A 911 outage in Rutherford County on Monday morning has been resolved.More >>
A 911 outage in Rutherford County on Monday morning has been resolved.More >>
Have you ever wondered what it's like inside the Nashville Predators’ locker room moments before a game? Curious about the kind of talk that happens on the ice?More >>
Have you ever wondered what it's like inside the Nashville Predators’ locker room moments before a game? Curious about the kind of talk that happens on the ice?More >>
The Nashville Predators fan base spreads far beyond Smashville.More >>
The Nashville Predators fan base spreads far beyond Smashville.More >>
Police say three men were arrested in downtown Nashville on Saturday for allegedly selling counterfeit Stanley Cup Final tickets.More >>
Police say three men were arrested in downtown Nashville on Saturday for allegedly selling counterfeit Stanley Cup Final tickets.More >>
The organizer of the planned Nashville Bike Week festival was arrested Monday in Bowling Green, KY.More >>
The organizer of the planned Nashville Bike Week festival was arrested Monday in Bowling Green, KY.More >>
A judge in Clarksville has denied to extend the injunction keeping a 7-month-old baby on life support.More >>
A judge in Clarksville has denied to extend the injunction keeping a 7-month-old baby on life support.More >>
Soon, Apple will introduce a new iPhone feature that will do away with that annoying -- and dangerous -- urge to look at a text message while you're driving.More >>
Soon, Apple will introduce a new iPhone feature that will do away with that annoying -- and dangerous -- urge to look at a text message while you're driving.More >>
It all started simply enough: A 31-year-old man went to get a tattoo on his right leg. Beneath an illustration of a cross and hands in prayer, the words "Jesus is my life" were written in cursive.More >>
It all started simply enough: A 31-year-old man went to get a tattoo on his right leg. Beneath an illustration of a cross and hands in prayer, the words "Jesus is my life" were written in cursive.More >>
Coach Peter Laviolette has a message for Nashville fans attending Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final: Don't throw anything onto the ice.More >>
Coach Peter Laviolette has a message for Nashville fans attending Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final: Don't throw anything onto the ice.More >>
MAn Alabama toddler who fought against the odds and melted hearts worldwide, died at just 2 years old, his family confirmed.More >>
MAn Alabama toddler who fought against the odds and melted hearts worldwide, died at just 2 years old, his family confirmed.More >>
A locally produced dance video cheering on the Nashville Predators has over 100,000 views.More >>
A locally produced dance video cheering on the Nashville Predators has over 100,000 views.More >>
Crowds began gathering Monday afternoon ahead of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.More >>
Crowds began gathering Monday afternoon ahead of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.More >>
Disorderly conduct, disrupting a meeting, and possessing an instrument of crime were all charges Tennessee local Jacob Waddell faced after launching a gutted catfish onto Pittsburgh's ice.More >>
Disorderly conduct, disrupting a meeting, and possessing an instrument of crime were all charges Tennessee local Jacob Waddell faced after launching a gutted catfish onto Pittsburgh's ice.More >>
The organizer of the planned Nashville Bike Week festival was arrested Monday in Bowling Green, KY.More >>
The organizer of the planned Nashville Bike Week festival was arrested Monday in Bowling Green, KY.More >>
The Predators are going back to Pittsburgh having tied up the defending champs at 2-2, turning this into a best-of-three sprint to the Stanley Cup.More >>
The Predators are going back to Pittsburgh having tied up the defending champs at 2-2, turning this into a best-of-three sprint to the Stanley Cup.More >>