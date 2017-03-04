Tennessee high schoolers compete to build the best bridge

A student tests his bridge at the Music City competition. (WSMV)

High school students from across Tennessee took their skills to Vanderbilt Saturday for the Music City Bridge Building Competition.

Sponsored by the Nashville Branch of the American Society of Civil Engineers, the competition had students constructing bridges out of model kits and competing for the greatest structural efficiency.

The event was held at Vanderbilt’s Laboratory for Systems Integrity and Reliability.

The teams with bridges tested to have the highest structural efficiency (the load supported divided by the mass of the bridge itself) were awarded cash prizes.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.