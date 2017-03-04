Funeral held for Tiffany Ferguson in Loretto

A small town says their final goodbyes to a beloved member of the community.

Hundreds packed into Loretto Memorial Chapel this morning for the funeral of 23-year-old Tiffany Ferguson.

Ferguson died Tuesday, just shy of her one year anniversary as a nurse at Saint Thomas West Hospital.

Our cameras were not allowed inside the church for her funeral. However, we saw a large outpouring of support.

Across Loretto, teal ribbons were on doors, and signs. “Teal for Tiffany” is in remembrance of the young nurse.

Drew Simmons worked with Ferguson at Saint Thomas West. He said, "You could tell she put her all into her patient care. She was there for them, not just (with) physical care, but also emotional care too. You could really see the gratitude those patients had."

Police say a man broke into Ferguson’s condo, a confrontation took place before Ferguson was stabbed.

She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Right now, police say they have received many tips following up on leads. They are looking for a man caught on surveillance video.

So far, no arrests have been made.

A vigil for Tiffany Ferguson will take place Sunday in Loretto at Weathers Mini Park beginning at 5:00 p.m.

