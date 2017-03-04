Funeral held for Tiffany Ferguson in Loretto

A judge in Clarksville has denied to extend the injunction keeping a 7-month-old baby on life support.More >>
A judge in Clarksville has denied to extend the injunction keeping a 7-month-old baby on life support.More >>
Crowds began gathering Monday afternoon ahead of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.More >>
Crowds began gathering Monday afternoon ahead of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.More >>
One person was killed in a shooting near the Tony Sudekum Apartments Monday evening.More >>
One person was killed in a shooting near the Tony Sudekum Apartments Monday evening.More >>
A 911 outage in Rutherford County on Monday morning has been resolved.More >>
A 911 outage in Rutherford County on Monday morning has been resolved.More >>
Have you ever wondered what it's like inside the Nashville Predators’ locker room moments before a game? Curious about the kind of talk that happens on the ice?More >>
Have you ever wondered what it's like inside the Nashville Predators’ locker room moments before a game? Curious about the kind of talk that happens on the ice?More >>
The Nashville Predators fan base spreads far beyond Smashville.More >>
The Nashville Predators fan base spreads far beyond Smashville.More >>
Police say three men were arrested in downtown Nashville on Saturday for allegedly selling counterfeit Stanley Cup Final tickets.More >>
Police say three men were arrested in downtown Nashville on Saturday for allegedly selling counterfeit Stanley Cup Final tickets.More >>
The organizer of the planned Nashville Bike Week festival was arrested Monday in Bowling Green, KY.More >>
The organizer of the planned Nashville Bike Week festival was arrested Monday in Bowling Green, KY.More >>
It all started simply enough: A 31-year-old man went to get a tattoo on his right leg. Beneath an illustration of a cross and hands in prayer, the words "Jesus is my life" were written in cursive.More >>
It all started simply enough: A 31-year-old man went to get a tattoo on his right leg. Beneath an illustration of a cross and hands in prayer, the words "Jesus is my life" were written in cursive.More >>
Coach Peter Laviolette has a message for Nashville fans attending Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final: Don't throw anything onto the ice.More >>
Coach Peter Laviolette has a message for Nashville fans attending Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final: Don't throw anything onto the ice.More >>
A photograph of a Canadian man mowing a lawn with a tornado swirling behind him has caused a bit of a storm on social media. Cecilia Wessels snapped the picture of her husband, Theunis, on Friday as the twister passed near their home in Alberta.More >>
A photograph of a Canadian man mowing a lawn with a tornado swirling behind him has caused a bit of a storm on social media. Cecilia Wessels snapped the picture of her husband, Theunis, on Friday as the twister passed near their home in Alberta.More >>
A locally produced dance video cheering on the Nashville Predators has over 100,000 views.More >>
A locally produced dance video cheering on the Nashville Predators has over 100,000 views.More >>
The organizer of the planned Nashville Bike Week festival was arrested Monday in Bowling Green, KY.More >>
The organizer of the planned Nashville Bike Week festival was arrested Monday in Bowling Green, KY.More >>
An Illinois man jumped into a moving car without hesitation to save the life of a complete stranger who was having a seizure behind the wheel.More >>
An Illinois man jumped into a moving car without hesitation to save the life of a complete stranger who was having a seizure behind the wheel.More >>
The driver killed in the crash on the ramp from I-65 South to I-440 West has been identified.More >>
The driver killed in the crash on the ramp from I-65 South to I-440 West has been identified.More >>
In addition to the Lower Broadway and Bridgestone Plaza viewing areas, the city will also open Ascend Amphitheater at 6 p.m.More >>
In addition to the Lower Broadway and Bridgestone Plaza viewing areas, the city will also open Ascend Amphitheater at 6 p.m.More >>
Since Game 5 will be played in Pittsburgh, the Predators have decided to throw a watch party inside Bridgestone Arena.More >>
Since Game 5 will be played in Pittsburgh, the Predators have decided to throw a watch party inside Bridgestone Arena.More >>
Officials say an Atlanta high school student has died in a small plane crash in Puerto Rico on Saturday.More >>
Officials say an Atlanta high school student has died in a small plane crash in Puerto Rico on Saturday.More >>