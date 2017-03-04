Habitat for Humanity kicks off new year in Nashville

New builds in Antioch kick off 2017 for Habitat for Humanity. (WSMV)

The new year for Habitat for Humanity in Nashville has officially begun.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville began work on three builds in Antioch Saturday morning.

All the future owners of those homes were announced as well.

Habitat will be partnering with Publix Super Markets Charities and is expecting another successful year of builds.

“As [the families have] been going through our Habitat program, they’ve done about 80 hours of classroom time,” said Lauren Lane Payne with Habitat for Humanity.

Payne said the families learn all they can about being successful first-time home owners. They then work on their own house for eight days of construction, followed by two days on a neighbor’s home.

Habitat will build 37 new homes in four counties this year.

So far, the organization has built or rehabilitated more than 800 homes locally.

The build on the homes continues Sunday morning.

