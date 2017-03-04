Pro-Trump rally held at Legislative Plaza, 2 protesters arrested

People gather in Downtown Nashville for a rally in favor of President Trump. (WSMV)

Hundreds gathered in Legislative Plaza Saturday for a rally in favor of President Trump, but it was not without controversy.

It was one of many rallies across the country staged by Trump supporters.

“This is something that’s been going on for decades – it isn’t something that started in the last few weeks,” said supporter James Shelton, “but what we put up with for the last eight years – and people want to complain about a man that hasn’t been in office for a few weeks and can’t get his team on board. Give me a break.”

Smaller protests formed around the rally in response. They gathered outside the barricade set up by state troopers, with both sides shouting at each other.

According to Lt. Bill Miller with the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a fight broke out at the corner of 6th Avenue and Charlotte Avenue.

THP confirmed that two protesters were arrested. Jordan Reid, 25, of Brentwood, was arrested for disorderly conduct and issued a citation, while 19-year-old Violet Wood of Nashville was charged with theft and evading arrest after stealing President Trump shirts.

Lt. Bill Miller with THP says since Legislative Plaza falls under jurisdiction of THP, they're responsible for the security of any event there.

Miller says pro-Trump rally organizers had a permit. He adds, rally organizers hired ten state troopers by paying their overtime to help provide security.

