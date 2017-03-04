Wilson County EMA responds to 6 out-of-control brush fires Saturday

The Wilson County Emergency Management Agency says it has responded to six out-of-control grass and/or brush fires Saturday.

WEMA discourages all outdoor burning this weekend due to expected dry relative humidity levels.

They say anyone who burns is liable for his or her fire, along with any damage, personal injury or death caused by careless burning.

WEMA asks that residents wait to burn until humidity levels rise into at least the 40s with calm winds.

Those levels are expected to rise tonight into the mid-70s. However, levels are expected to drop again Sunday to levels unfavorable to burning.

