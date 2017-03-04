Walmart in Mt. Juliet evacuated after bomb threat

The Walmart on Pleasant Grove Road in Mt. Juliet. (Source: Mt. Juliet Police Department)

Mt. Juliet Police continue to investigate a bomb threat called in to a Walmart Saturday afternoon.

According to the Mt. Juliet Police Department, the threat was phoned into the Walmart on Pleasant Grove Road around 12:20 p.m.

Police and fire crews responded and the store was evacuated.

Once the store and the parking lot were secured, bomb-sniffing dogs from the Lebanon Police Department were brought in to make sure the scene was safe.

The store was deemed safe around 1:40 p.m. and is now back open.

Detectives are working to investigate the source of the call and identify the caller. They learned that the caller demanded cash when they placed the threat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mt. Juliet Police at 615-754-2550.

