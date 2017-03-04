4WARN WEATHER: Sunshine and warm temperatures expected this weekend

Clear, mild weather is expected for this coming weekend.

Count on a lot of sunshine Saturday morning, with temperatures peaking in the high 50s and low-to-mid 60s.

Saturday night will be chilly, but not as cold as Friday night.

On Sunday, we'll have a few more clouds and a stronger southward breeze.

Temperatures will be even higher...in the 60s area wide.

For a few fun ideas on how to take advantage of this gorgeous weather and for more on your forecast, be sure to read the latest 4Warn Weather Blog.

