Brentwood doctor pleads guilty to tax fraud

A Brentwood doctor plead guilty to conspiring to defraud the United States Friday morning.

According to the Department of Justice 70-year-old Jeffrey Cephus McCoy Jr., and his wife 68-year-old Andra McCoy plead guilty at a plea hearing Friday.

The couple filed 2003 to 2007 income tax returns with the Internal Revenue Service that did not include their income and claimed fake income tax withholding amounts.

According to the indictment, the McCoy’s also submitted fake documents to the IRS and placed their assets in the names of nominees and in nominee bank accounts.

The McCoy’s admitted at the hearing that from July 2002 through August 2014 they conspired to defraud the US by impeding the IRS’s collection of their income taxes. They also confessed to have filed a 2003 tax return which had a false reported income tax withholdings of $439,850.

The couple face a statutory maximum sentence of five years in prison, a period of supervised release, and monetary penalties.

A sentencing date has not been set.

More information on Tax Division and its enforcement efforts may be found on the division’s website.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.