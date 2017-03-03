Hundreds expected at funeral for slain nurse

The driver killed in the crash on the ramp from I-65 South to I-440 West has been identified.More >>
Last night was a night to remember. The Nashville Predators won their first game in a Stanley Cup Final. It also happened to be the first Stanley Cup Final game ever played in Music City. Over 50,000 people showed up on lower Broadway to celebrate. Now the city is looking ahead to Game 4, where even more people are expected to show up.More >>
Clarksville Police are investigating a early morning accident that left one man dead and a woman critically injured. According to a police report, the accident happened around midnight on Sunday. Officers were called to Franklin Street near University Avenue. Once they arrived the found a deceased male in a Suzuki SUV and an injured female in a Ford Fusion. The woman was transported by Air Evac to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where she is in critical condition. Investigators were...More >>
Clarksville is set to change the venue of Monday’s Predators viewing party due to threat of rain.More >>
Saturday is arguably the biggest day in Nashville sports history, and some of the city’s many celebrities and officials took to Twitter to weigh in on the momentous occasion.More >>
According to Kentucky State Police, a female minor has been charged in connection to a fire at Gamaliel Elementary School in Monroe County, Ky.More >>
A photograph of a Canadian man mowing a lawn with a tornado swirling behind him has caused a bit of a storm on social media. Cecilia Wessels snapped the picture of her husband, Theunis, on Friday as the twister passed near their home in Alberta.More >>
Four Arab nations cut diplomatic ties to Qatar early Monday morning, further deepening a rift between Gulf Arab nations over that country's support for Islamist groups.More >>
It all started simply enough: A 31-year-old man went to get a tattoo on his right leg. Beneath an illustration of a cross and hands in prayer, the words "Jesus is my life" were written in cursive.More >>
It's only been little more than four months, but it appears Barack and Michelle Obama are so enamored with their posh DC rental home, they've plunked down a whopping $8.1 million to purchase it.More >>
A two-year-old girl from Gilbert is going viral because of her grown-up rants about our triple digit temperatures.More >>
