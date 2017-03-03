Hundreds expected at funeral for slain nurse

Tiffany Ferguson (right) was stabbed to death in her apartment early Tuesday morning. (Source: The Ferguson Family)

Saturday morning, family and friends will say their final goodbyes to a young nurse who was stabbed to death in her Nashville condo.

Hundreds packed Tiffany Ferguson’s visitation at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Friday night.

Ferguson, 23, died Tuesday, just shy of her one year anniversary as a nurse at Saint Thomas West Hospital.

Police are looking for a man caught on surveillance video that they say sneaked into Tiffany’s unlocked Wedgewood Park condo.

The man allegedly stole some items, brought them outside and then went back. Police believe there was a confrontation and then Ferguson was stabbed.

Her roommate, Kelsey Cooper woke up to her screams. Ferguson was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

“I don't think she thinks anybody could do bad things, you know? I think she thinks everybody loved the way she loved, and that is not always the case,” Cooper said.

Ferguson was well-known and well-liked in her hometown of Loretto. It was evident by the sea of blue ribbons on doors and signs. It was all part of “Teal for Tiffany” in remembrance of the nurse.

“That’s just what a small town like Loretto does,” said Mayor Jesse Turner.

Turner said it’s obvious Ferguson was loved by both those in the small town and the big city.

“Everybody is just in disbelief that this could happen to somebody like her,” Turner said.

Police say they have received many tips and following up on leads.

“Citizens in the neighborhood have been awesome. They've really been wanting to come work with us, so we're working hard,” said Commander Natalie Lokey.

Ferguson’s funeral will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel Saturday at 11 a.m. The burial will follow.

