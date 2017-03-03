Keith Urban celebrates latest No. 1 hit

Keith Urban celebrates his 22nd No. 1 hit, 'Blue Ain't Your Color.' (WSMV)

Nashville’s most famous import was in a party mood on Friday afternoon.

Australian-turned-Tennessean Keith Urban was in east Nashville to honor the songwriters behind his 22nd No. 1 song, Blue Ain’t Your Color.

Urban arrived in Nashville in 1992, and his career really started to take off in 2000. He’s seen a lot of the good and the bad in his time, but he credits the good to his superstar wife, Nicole Kidman.

Urban was recently nominated for seven ACM Awards. The awards show takes place next month in Las Vegas.

