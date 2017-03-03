State issues violation to waste disposal company near creek

A facility that disposes of grease and food waste was issued a state violation just hours after Channel 4 start asking questions.

An environmentalist said it was a discovery so alarming, we needed to see the situation in person.

The area known as Pages Branch is located near Whites Creek Pike in Davidson County. The local creek flows to the Cumberland River.

Vic Scoggin, the founder of the group Save the Cumberland, contacted Channel 4 after seeing what he described as oil on the banks of Pages Creek.

The company, Onsite Environmental, also known as Combs Industrial Services, is situated just yards above Pages Creek.

Onsite Environmental is a permitted solid waste processing facility.

Before you even see Pages Creek, you smell it.

“You can’t capture that smell on camera,” Scoggin said. “It smells like animal product and it got a chemical smell to it.”

Wading through thick brush and garbage, Scoggin pointed out areas of oil in addition to numerous areas where oil saver had been poured.

The activist also raised questions about the condition of a stream that flows into Pages Creek.

“It’s just not natural,” said Scoggin, referencing a cloudy white substance near the surface of the water. “This is supposed to be a clear water stream.”

But an employee for Combs Industrial denied responsibility, stating the stream is located near a former lime pond.

“So you’re saying you’re not responsible for anything going on down here?” asked reporter Alanna Autler.

“No, we didn’t cause any contamination down here,” he said. “We try everything to avoid it.”

While the employee acknowledged the company owns a nearby drainage pipe, he said muddy water was covering the ground.

He did admit the company uses oil dry to sop up materials, but did not elaborate.

“We want to take care of the river as much as we can,” the employee said.

On Friday, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation sent out water resources staff to investigate the situation after receiving a call from Channel 4.

Investigators determined Onsite Environmental violated Tennessee’s solid waste management regulations by releasing solid waste onto a flood plain that led to Pages Branch.

"Oil, grease and absorbent materials were being released over a berm, down an embankment and on to the floodplain leading toward Pages Branch,” the notice read. “This release covered several hundred feet in extent.”

The state said corrective measures for the violation must be implemented immediately and completed by March 6. A follow-up inspection will be conducted.

If Onsite Environmental fails to correct the issue, the company could face civil penalties. The company has faced zero disciplinary actions in the past, according to TDEC spokesman Eric Ward.

Scoggin said situations like these are more commonplace than most people think.

"This is the worst example of what a creek in Tennessee should look like right here,” Scoggin said. “It doesn't take a scientist to figure this out.”

Scoggin said he’s constantly working to check the condition of other waterways in Tennessee. He said Save the Cumberland is hosting a fundraiser in May.

