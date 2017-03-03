Go Baby Go improves lives of young children

It’s a great moment for parents to see their baby take his or her first steps, but for certain children with disabilities, mobility is a real problem.

That’s where the Go Baby Go idea comes from.

What Go Baby Go is doing isn’t a cure or a long-term solution, but is has made a lot of Middle Tennessee parents happy this week.

Vanderbilt biomedical engineering students modify toy vehicles all provided for free by the University of Delaware project.

“We’ve added this knob here for parents to increase and decrease the resistance of the engine, so it kind of regulates how fast or slow this car can go for safety and comfort of the child,” said Go Baby Go founder Cole Galloway.

Alberto Munero figured how to get from A to B on his own quickly. He has Down syndrome, so moving like this is a first.

Through a translator, his mother said she wanted to cry.

“Because she’s really excited to see her child so happy,” the translator said.

It’s a sight that never gets old, because it’s all new for the kids. And it’s much more than just play time.

“It’s just a plastic car in the middle, but it’s a human right. We all have the right to mobility. When we want to do it, it’s a very small piece. Not a cure or magic, but it gives kids a little way to push against the wall and say, ‘I’m here, you better watch me. I can go places,’” Galloway said.

Galloway is a professor at the University of Delaware. Professor Amanda Laurie is leading the work at Vanderbilt. Click here for more information.

