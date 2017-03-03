Parents create petition for full-time teacher amid gifted program changes

Changes are coming to the gifted program in Metro Nashville Public Schools, but some parents feel it may come at a cost.

According to Metro Schools, every school is slated to get a part-time teacher for Encore, a program for gifted students who learn at a higher ability.

Within Eakin Elementary's walls, there are more than 100 gifted young minds. Bryan Lowe's 9-year-old son is among those enrolled in the Encore program.

"The days that he has Encore, he comes back so excited, whether it's calculating how far away a planet is, or now they are doing this really fun thing on advertising and learning about different strategies that advertisers use," Lowe said.

Lowe worries that time could be cut short.

Last month, Metro Schools sent parents a letter detailing changes in the works for the upcoming school year. It includes expanding Encore by working with all educators on how to teach gifted children within regular class setting. Currently, the gifted students are taken out of class to a separate classroom during the Encore days. It also cuts down on the number of schools the Encore teachers will serve, dropping from up to six schools to one or two schools, according to the Metro schools letter.

It also includes guaranteeing every school in the district a part-time teacher. But Eakin's Encore instructor works a little less than full time, Lowe said.

"A half-time position for 103 students is just too much, so we're really worried about this reduction of hours," he said.

Lowe and Eakin parent Shana Dowell created a petition, calling for a full-time Encore position at Eakin Elementary.

"Our idea was to show that we are definitely in support of this," Dowell said. "This program means a lot to not just our kids, but I think it's one of the things that makes Eakin so diverse and such a great school."

Metro Schools Spokesperson Ameerah Palacios sent Channel 4 the following statement when asked about the parents' concerns:

Changes to advanced academic services will be included in the district’s proposed budget for 2017-2018, which will be presented to the School Board on March 7. We will then begin deliberations, which will take place over the month of March. We’re always open to hearing feedback from parents and community members. In fact, the planned program enhancements are based on extensive input gathered over several months indicating a clear desire from families to have greater access to these important services across all district schools. We will continue to work with schools to make sure they have the resources they need to meet their students’ needs.

While the parents who signed the petition are happy more students will get access, they want to make sure Eakin gets the support it needs. The parents will hand the petition to the Eakin principal. Lowe and Dowell said the principal has been very receptive to working with Encore parents on their needs, but it will come down to whether there's enough money for a full-time position.

"He's going to be looking in the next several weeks at the budget. So, I guess as a reminder to him as he's thinking how to allocate funds, don't forget about Encore," Dowell said.

There will be a final Encore Parent Advisory Council meeting for parents to ask questions about the changes. It will be at West End Middle Prep from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.