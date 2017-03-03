Donations pour in for musician who lost home in fire

The home burned to the ground on Thursday night. (WSMV)

Nashville is helping a musician get back on his feet after losing nearly everything in a house fire.

The Curry family's house on Cato Road off Briley Parkway burned to the ground on Thursday.

Sol Littlefield and Luis Espaillat were in a recording session with Smith Curry when he got the news about his home.

"I heard him murmur, ‘I think my house burned down,’ and of course we didn't take him seriously because the statement was just so nonchalant," Espaillat said.

"We could hear his wife in the background in hysterics. ‘Our house! Our house!’ It was awful," Littlefield said.

Littlefield then decided he needed to do something and created a GoFundMe account.

"It's proof that Nashville is the greatest city on earth," Littlefield said.

In less than 24 hours, the account had nearly doubled their goal for donations.

"The community that we live in, especially the music community, is pretty tight-knit, even though there is a lot of us. They reached out and helped," Espaillat said.

Curry, a steel guitar player, is well known in the Nashville music scene. He has played on records for artists like Randy Travis, Billy Currington and Kid Rock.

But friends said it’s the music he plays every day with those around him that makes him so beloved.

"I think he went and played a show last night after everything had happened. That's the kind of guy he is. He won't miss out on work," Littlefield said.

Curry told Channel 4 he wants to thank everyone for their support and donations.

Along with the GoFundMe page, there will be a benefit concert held on March 20 at Basement East.

