Vanderbilt residence hall evacuated due to fire - WSMV Channel 4

Vanderbilt residence hall evacuated due to fire

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV) (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The Nashville Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire at a Vanderbilt residence hall on Friday afternoon.

Carmichael Towers East was evacuated after a smoke detector went off in one of the four high-rise towers just after 4 p.m.

The residence hall normally houses 1,200 students, but Vanderbilt officials said about 100 were inside at the time of the fire because of spring break next week.

No one was injured in the fire.

The initial cause of the fire was believed to be mechanical, but the exact cause remains under investigation.

University officials are still working to determine when Towers East can be reopened for students. The residence hall suffered minimal smoke damage, but some clean-up is needed before students can return.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.