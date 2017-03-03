Vanderbilt residence hall evacuated due to fire

The Nashville Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire at a Vanderbilt residence hall on Friday afternoon.

Carmichael Towers East was evacuated after a smoke detector went off in one of the four high-rise towers just after 4 p.m.

The residence hall normally houses 1,200 students, but Vanderbilt officials said about 100 were inside at the time of the fire because of spring break next week.

No one was injured in the fire.

The initial cause of the fire was believed to be mechanical, but the exact cause remains under investigation.

University officials are still working to determine when Towers East can be reopened for students. The residence hall suffered minimal smoke damage, but some clean-up is needed before students can return.

Fire at Carmichael Towers East is out. Possibly mechanical. Some sort of motor caught fire on First floor. No injuries. Bldg evacced pic.twitter.com/bEltJOqdip — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) March 3, 2017

There was a mechanical fire in the basement of Towers 2; it's been contained; no injuries; no word yet on when residents can return — VanderbiltU (@VanderbiltU) March 3, 2017

