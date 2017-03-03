Prolific composer John Williams to conduct Nashville Symphony - WSMV Channel 4

Prolific composer John Williams to conduct Nashville Symphony

Posted: Updated:
The Schermerhorn Symphony Center (WSMV file photo) The Schermerhorn Symphony Center (WSMV file photo)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Legendary film composer John Williams will conduct the Nashville Symphony later this year.

An Evening with John Williams and the Nashville Symphony will take place Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center.

Tickets go on sale on July 21 and start at $125.

Williams has won five Academy Awards for his film scores. He has composed some of the most recognizable music of all time for films like Jaws, Star Wars, E.T., Raiders of the Lost Ark, and many more.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Prolific composer John Williams to conduct Nashville SymphonyMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.