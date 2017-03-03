Prolific composer John Williams to conduct Nashville Symphony

Legendary film composer John Williams will conduct the Nashville Symphony later this year.

An Evening with John Williams and the Nashville Symphony will take place Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center.

Tickets go on sale on July 21 and start at $125.

Williams has won five Academy Awards for his film scores. He has composed some of the most recognizable music of all time for films like Jaws, Star Wars, E.T., Raiders of the Lost Ark, and many more.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.