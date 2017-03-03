EF-1 tornado confirmed in Trigg County Tuesday night

The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Trigg County, KY, late Tuesday night.

NWS said the tornado made an eight-mile path across portions of the southeastern part of the county.

Hundreds of trees were snapped or uprooted, and a grain bin was destroyed. Numerous barns and homes also suffered damage.

Storms surveys in Sumner and Macon counties on Friday also found straight line wind damage. NWS plans to conduct another storm survey in southern Smith County on Saturday to determine possible tornado damage.

NWS has also confirmed a total of five tornadoes touched down Wednesday in Davidson, Williamson, Wilson and Putnam counties. Click here to read more.

