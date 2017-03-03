Police find decomposed body behind building near Centennial Park - WSMV Channel 4

Police find decomposed body behind building near Centennial Park

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Metro Police found a decomposed body behind a building near Centennial Park on Friday.

Police found the body behind a building near 2555 Park Plaza.

The body was located near the railroad tracks at the back of the property.

The medical examiner has been notified to help ID the person and to determine the cause of death.

