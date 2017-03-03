Skeletal remains found in Dickson - WSMV Channel 4

Skeletal remains found in Dickson

Police are investigating a case of skeletal remains being found in Dickson. (WSMV) Police are investigating a case of skeletal remains being found in Dickson. (WSMV)
DICKSON, TN

Dickson Police report that skeletal remains have been found at the intersection of Highway 46 and Old Columbia Road.

Police believe the remains are those of a homeless man from the area.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been asked to help with the investigation.

