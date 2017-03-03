New Tennessee athletic director Currie gets five-year deal

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - New Tennessee athletic director John Currie has a five-year contract worth at least $900,000 annually with opportunities for raises and additional bonuses.

Currie, who has been Kansas State's athletic director since 2009, begins his new job April 1.

His contract includes $300,000 in base compensation plus $600,000 in supplemental pay. He gets a $75,000 signing bonus plus $35,000 in moving expenses.

Starting July 1, 2018, Currie will have $25,000 added to his base pay each year.

If Currie remains Tennessee's athletic director when his contract expires, he gets a $1.5 million retention bonus. Currie also gets $5,000 per month for temporary housing, a payment expiring June 30, 2018 or upon sale of his Kansas home.

Tennessee agreed to pay any buyout Currie might owe to Kansas State, up to $175,000.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.