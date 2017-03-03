Man sought in break-in at Old Hickory bar - WSMV Channel 4

Man sought in break-in at Old Hickory bar

Posted: Updated:
Ronald Dye (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Ronald Dye (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Metro police are searching for a serial burglary suspect accused of breaking into an Old Hickory bar last month.

Ronald Dye, 38, is accused in the break-in at Skully’s Saloon on Feb. 15.

Police said Dye visited the bar the day of the break-in but didn’t order anything before leaving. Several hours after closing, Dye allegedly broke into the bar, disabled surveillance cameras and stole an ATM.

The suspect fled in a maroon SUV with two other people, a black man and a white woman.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Dye. Police said he is also a person of interest in several other similar break-ins across Davidson County. He has multiple prior convictions for burglary, theft and vandalism.

Anyone with information on Dye’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.