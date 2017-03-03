Man sought in break-in at Old Hickory bar

Metro police are searching for a serial burglary suspect accused of breaking into an Old Hickory bar last month.

Ronald Dye, 38, is accused in the break-in at Skully’s Saloon on Feb. 15.

Police said Dye visited the bar the day of the break-in but didn’t order anything before leaving. Several hours after closing, Dye allegedly broke into the bar, disabled surveillance cameras and stole an ATM.

The suspect fled in a maroon SUV with two other people, a black man and a white woman.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Dye. Police said he is also a person of interest in several other similar break-ins across Davidson County. He has multiple prior convictions for burglary, theft and vandalism.

Anyone with information on Dye’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

