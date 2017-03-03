Haslam orders election to replace lawmaker who resigned

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Gov. Bill Haslam has issued a writ of election to replace former Republican state Rep. Mark Lovell, who resigned amid a sexual harassment investigation.

The Shelby County Election Commission has scheduled the primary for April 27 and the general election for June 15. An interim lawmaker will be appointed until a successor is elected to complete Lovell's unexpired term.

The House Ethics Subcommittee last month found Lovell had violated the Legislature's sexual harassment policy, though the panel did not disclose the allegations.

Lovell denied any misconduct in a statement issued but also issued an apology for what a spokeswoman called "any actions that may have been misconstrued as harassment."

Lovell was elected to the suburban Shelby County seat in November after defeating longtime incumbent Rep. Curry Todd in the primary.

