Police receive tips in death of nurse in Wedgewood condo

Metro Police said Friday it has received several possible Crime Stopper tips in connection with the murder of a Nashville nurse inside her home on Tuesday.

Police Commander Natalie Lokey said several have come forward with information after the death of Tiffany Ferguson in her 700 Wedgewood Park condo.

“The Crime Stopper tips are coming in. I had five this morning,” said Lokey. “Citizens are really coming forward.”

Police said Ferguson was asleep in her unlocked condo when a man who was casing the neighborhood checking for unlocked doors walked into her home.

“Always be careful and keep possessions locked up,” said Lokey. “We’re doing extra patrol. We understand their fear.”

Visitation for Ferguson is Friday afternoon at the Loretto Memorial Chapel in her hometown of Loretto, TN, about 100 miles south of Nashville in Lawrence County. Her funeral is on Saturday at the same location.

