Mee McCormick's Mexican Style Aduki Beans

Mexican Style Aduki Beans

2 cups of soaked & rinsed aduki or also called adzuki beans

½ inch piece of dried kombu

2 tablespoons of olive oil

1 small onion diced

3 cloves of crushed garlic

2 tablespoons of tomato paste

1 jalapeno deseeded and chopped

½ teaspoon of dried cumin

½ teaspoon of coriander

½ cup of fresh chopped cilantro



Soak beans in a large bowl for a couple hours or over night. Add kombu to beans while soaking.

Rinse beans well before cooking. In a large pot add rinsed beans and 8 cups of water. Bring to a boil, be sure to remove the foam from the beans as they cook. Boil for 10 minutes then lower to a simmer add onions, garlic, olive oil, spices - except the cilantro - save that for the end. Simmer uncovered for about 20 minutes or until beans are soft, then toss in chopped cilantro and serve with broth or use a slotted spoon and serve over rice.

Lime Slaw Salad

1 Head of white Cabbage

2 carrots chopped

1 large bunch of cilantro chopped

1½ tablespoons of chopped green onions

Cilantro Lime Dressing

¼ cup of fresh lime juice

2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar

Large bunch of cilantro, chopped

1 tablespoon of honey

1 clove of crushed garlic

¼ teaspoon of ground cumin

¾ cup of olive oil

Directions:

1. Slice and chop cabbage and carrots into bit size pieces or use a grater for both. Combine the two in a bowl - set aside.

2. Combine all of the dressing ingredients in the food processor or blender - except for the olive oil and blend. Slowly add the olive oil once everything is blended.

Toss dressing with the slaw and top with chives and large pieces of cilantro for beauty!