White House Heritage High School evacuated for gas leak

White House Heritage High School has been evacuated due to a nearby gas leak.

According to Jim Bellis with Robertson County Schools, the school was alerted to an underground leak in the area by the Robertson County Emergency Management Agency.

The school evacuated its students and faculty for the remainder of the day Friday as a precaution.

Bellis says it is unknown if the leak is even identifiable at the school but they wanted to make sure everyone was safe.

We will update this story with new information as it becomes available.

