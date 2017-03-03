Rutherford County man charged in shooting death of girlfriend - WSMV Channel 4

Rutherford County man charged in shooting death of girlfriend

Jared Partin (Source: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office) Jared Partin (Source: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)
BELL BUCKLE, TN (WSMV) -

A Bell Buckle man has been charged in the shooting death of his girlfriend Tuesday.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Carly Hassett, 29, of Millersburg Road in Bell Buckle, was pronounced dead at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital after the incident.

Jared Partin, 32, of Millersburg Road, was charged with first-degree murder.

“There had been domestic issues for years, leading to severe arguments during the last two days that resulted in the death of Carly Hassett,” said lead Detective Steve Craig. “The homicide took place within the residence.”

Detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding Hassett’s murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Craig at 615-904-3071.

Partin is being held without bond and will appear in court later this month.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

