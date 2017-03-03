Fugitive brothers returned to Rutherford County from England

Two brothers who allegedly skipped court on felony drug charges in 2009 and fled to England have been returned to Rutherford County.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Charles Culver and 27-year-old Dane Culver were charged with possession of illegal, hallucinogenic mushrooms for resale, felony possession of marijuana for resale and maintaining a dwelling for use of illegal drugs back in 2009.

When they did not appear in court that year, the judge ordered that they be picked up.

Detective Chuck Thomas with the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force took over the case in March 2011. When Thomas traveled to their hometown of Lexington, Tenn., he learned the brothers had fled to England.

A warrant was obtained to extradite the pair, and the brothers agreed to return.

U.S. Marshals transported the Culver brothers back to Nashville, where sheriff’s deputies picked them up.

In addition to felony drug charges, the brothers were charged with bail jumping.

The Culvers are being held without bond, and they will appear in court on Monday.

