Fugitive brothers returned to Rutherford County from England

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
The funeral arrangements have been made for Bishop David R. Choby.More >>
The funeral arrangements have been made for Bishop David R. Choby.More >>
Clarksville Police are investigating a early morning accident that left one man dead and a woman critically injured. According to a police report, the accident happened around midnight on Sunday. Officers were called to Franklin Street near University Avenue. Once they arrived the found a deceased male in a Suzuki SUV and an injured female in a Ford Fusion. The woman was transported by Air Evac to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where she is in critical condition. Investigators were...More >>
Clarksville Police are investigating a early morning accident that left one man dead and a woman critically injured. According to a police report, the accident happened around midnight on Sunday. Officers were called to Franklin Street near University Avenue. Once they arrived the found a deceased male in a Suzuki SUV and an injured female in a Ford Fusion. The woman was transported by Air Evac to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where she is in critical condition. Investigators were...More >>
Saturday is arguably the biggest day in Nashville sports history, and some of the city’s many celebrities and officials took to Twitter to weigh in on the momentous occasion.More >>
Saturday is arguably the biggest day in Nashville sports history, and some of the city’s many celebrities and officials took to Twitter to weigh in on the momentous occasion.More >>
According to Kentucky State Police, a female minor has been charged in connection to a fire at Gamaliel Elementary School in Monroe County, Ky.More >>
According to Kentucky State Police, a female minor has been charged in connection to a fire at Gamaliel Elementary School in Monroe County, Ky.More >>
Nashville Predators fans have one more day to recover from those two tough losses. Hopefully by Saturday they'll be ready to party, because Nashville is throwing a big one.More >>
Nashville Predators fans have one more day to recover from those two tough losses. Hopefully by Saturday they'll be ready to party, because Nashville is throwing a big one.More >>
It's only been little more than four months, but it appears Barack and Michelle Obama are so enamored with their posh DC rental home, they've plunked down a whopping $8.1 million to purchase it.More >>
It's only been little more than four months, but it appears Barack and Michelle Obama are so enamored with their posh DC rental home, they've plunked down a whopping $8.1 million to purchase it.More >>
A two-year-old girl from Gilbert is going viral because of her grown-up rants about our triple digit temperatures.More >>
A two-year-old girl from Gilbert is going viral because of her grown-up rants about our triple digit temperatures.More >>
According to Kentucky State Police, a female minor has been charged in connection to a fire at Gamaliel Elementary School in Monroe County, Ky.More >>
According to Kentucky State Police, a female minor has been charged in connection to a fire at Gamaliel Elementary School in Monroe County, Ky.More >>
When the Nashville Predators hit the ice, their fans go wild on social media. And there's one man in particular who takes sharing hockey highlights to another level.More >>
When the Nashville Predators hit the ice, their fans go wild on social media. And there's one man in particular who takes sharing hockey highlights to another level.More >>
An Arizona man has maybe one of the most unique driver’s license photos around. Sean Corbett of Chandler says he recently won his fight to wear a pasta strainer on his head in his picture, claiming religious expression.More >>
An Arizona man has maybe one of the most unique driver’s license photos around. Sean Corbett of Chandler says he recently won his fight to wear a pasta strainer on his head in his picture, claiming religious expression.More >>
When you’re wasted in public in America, you’ll probably spend a night in a drunk tank sobering up. In Australia, the police take you home and post a selfie.More >>
When you’re wasted in public in America, you’ll probably spend a night in a drunk tank sobering up. In Australia, the police take you home and post a selfie.More >>
Saturday is arguably the biggest day in Nashville sports history, and some of the city’s many celebrities and officials took to Twitter to weigh in on the momentous occasion.More >>
Saturday is arguably the biggest day in Nashville sports history, and some of the city’s many celebrities and officials took to Twitter to weigh in on the momentous occasion.More >>