I-40 eastbound back open after tractor trailer overturns

The scene of a semi truck rollover on I-40. (WSMV) The scene of a semi truck rollover on I-40. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Crews continue to work the scene of an overturned tractor trailer on the Interstate 24 Eastbound ramp of Interstate 40.

The crash was reported at Exit 213A for Chattanooga just after 4 a.m. Friday.

The semi came to a stop with its trailer resting on the guard rail.

No one in the tractor trailer was seriously injured.

Wallace Tittle witnessed the crash.

“They said they were OK, he said, ‘I’m OK.’ That’s what they kept saying. They were standing, I guess on the windshield, I guess trying to pick stuff up, you know, get everything situated. They finally climbed out the top of the driver side and slid down the roof,” Tittle said.

I-40 eastbound is back open now, but I-40 westbound heading toward downtown still faces some delays.

The interstate was shut down as crews worked to remove hundreds of packages bound for Dallas.

