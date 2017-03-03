City council meets with protesters in wake of police shooting

For the first time, Metro City Council is responding to a list of demands from protesters at last month’s council meeting.

This comes after Jocques Clemmons was killed by a Metro Nashville Police officer at Cayce Homes in February.

Since then, there have been several protests around the city. Thursday night was supposed to be a civil conversation.

“Unless we get to the root causes, this is pointless,” one speaker said. “And we are tired of doing this.”

“Nashville is different from Ferguson,” said another. “The only difference you need to be showing us is a guilty verdict of this officer.”

City council members called the meeting Thursday as a workshop to discuss the group’s six demands: to release the police report, fire Officer Joshua Lippert, make policing policies public, put body cameras on all officers, institute a citizen review board and terminate the security contract with Metro Police and the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency.

Many of the demands, city council members pointed out, are out of their power or not possible.

“Y’all can tell us what you can and cannot do, but at the same time, we will find what it is we need to do,” said a protester.

The one they wanted to focus on tonight was the citizen review board.

But even with that, some still felt their voices weren’t heard.

“The rules and laws are not working, and they need to be changed, and I don’t think the council is hearing that,” said one person in attendance.

The group wants a citizen review board only if it has subpoena power. The council said that would have to change at the state level first.

As for body cameras, a citizen advisory board is meeting March 9 and 22 to formulate policies. That meeting is open to the public.

