Two elderly brothers rescued from flood waters

A pair of brothers, one of them in his 90s, are safe after being rescued from a submerged car.

It happened Wednesday as they were trying to drive through a flooded underpass on Depot Road in Chapel Hill.

Residents say it’s not the safest road in town, but it is one of the busiest.

“Besides the main road that goes through Chapel Hill, this is probably the busiest road,” said resident Jason Jent.

For many neighborhoods, the narrow underpass is the gateway to downtown.

Besides the congestion, it's also a scary place to be during severe weather.

“When you see high water like that, don't ever chance it. Your car is not a boat,” said witness Patricia Grumbir.

Grumbir said she was about to drive through the underpass Wednesday morning, but stopped when she saw the rising water. She pulled off the side, but the person behind her drove on.

“I said, ‘I cannot believe this. They are going to go right through that,’” Grumbir said.

Within seconds, the car was submerged. Grumbir called 911.

“I said, ‘The car is literally sinking down into the water,’” Grumbir said.

Chapel Hill Police Officer John Compton was the first on the scene.

“The driver was yelling out, ‘Help me, help me!’” Grumbir said.

So Compton jumped in.

“I didn't think it was going to be that deep and I kind of fell in, so I was in chest-high water,” he said.

A second officer arrived on the scene shortly after and the two were able to pull both men out.

“It was quite intense. The water was very cold. It took the breath out of me,” Compton said.

Compton says he’s no hero, he was simply doing his job.

“People here, especially the first responders, really care about their job and they really care about the public here,” he said.

Though the underpass is famous for flooding during severe weather, the two brothers in the car didn't know that because they are from out of town.

After being checked out at the hospital, their families picked them up. They are now recovering at home.

