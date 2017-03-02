Truck fire reported on I-40 East in Nashville - WSMV Channel 4

Truck fire reported on I-40 East in Nashville

Posted: Updated:
The fire slowed traffic on I-40 East. (Source: Marisa Hughey) The fire slowed traffic on I-40 East. (Source: Marisa Hughey)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A semi-truck fire is slowing traffic on Interstate 40 eastbound between Charlotte Pike and White Bridge Pike.

According to a spokesman with the Nashville Fire Department, the vehicle is fully involved. No injuries have been reported.

The roadway is expected to be cleared by 6:15 p.m.

