No students injured after Wilson Co. school bus involved in crash

A Wilson County school bus and another vehicle were involved in a crash on Thursday afternoon, the Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed.

According to THP, a 16-year-old was driving east on Highway 70 with an infant passenger when it swerved to avoid a stopped vehicle.

The car then ran off the right side of the road and onto Dogwood Trail, where it struck the rear left side of a stopped school bus.

Ten children were on the bus at the time of the crash, but none of them were hurt.

The two drivers did not sustain any injuries.

The driver of the car will not face charges.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.